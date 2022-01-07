5 Bedroom Home in Whitsett - $699,000
Just hitting the market, property for sale at 804 Glendevon Court South, Whitsett, NC, USA.
Related to this story
Most Popular
Officers found Gustav Sidney Brown, 22, and Autumn Samaria Miller, 20, both suffering from gunshot wounds, according to police.
'Crisis situation': Immediate action needed on mask mandate, Guilford County leader says, as omicron variant surges
With COVID-19 hospitalizations at Cone Health more than doubling in three days, Commissioners Chairman Melvin "Skip" Alston is trying to move the county's mayors to act immediately to enact a new mask mandate.
"We'll be bringing in music and other forms of entertainment," said Andy Sandler, the chief executive officer of Washington-based Temerity Capital Partners. "We really intend to activate that stadium as the centerpiece of activity in this really growing part of the city, which hopefully will make it even more attractive for multifamily development and will just make it more attractive as a destination."
Jessica Shauntay Neal, 33, was last seen at the Red Roof Inn at 615 S. Regional Road.
Families should keep laptops and tablets charged, double-check for any issues with the devices, and go ahead and call the district's IT support with any computer problems or questions in case schools or individual classes need to switch to remote learning, district leaders said Tuesday.
After a record-breaking New Year’s Day, the Triad is in for potentially strong thunderstorms Sunday and the possibility of some snow early Monday.
The deputy-involved shooting occurred about 1:30 a.m. in the area of Spotswood Road and Ashview Court in Summerfield.
Expect further development at the megasite while uncertainty remains about the ACC moving from Greensboro. And new leadership starts with UNCG's new athletics director and Greensboro's new city manager. See what else is on tap for 2022.
Ziggy's is set to debut at the Cohab Space on April 1 with a concert by Acoustic Syndicate with guests Flat Tire Trio.
The National Weather Service in Raleigh has issued a flash flood watch for several North Carolina counties from midnight through Monday morning.