5 tips to help seniors avoid scams this holiday season

Don’t give out personal information to anyone seeking you out, be it by phone or online. Remember: You can always verify something yourself first.

Tip 2: Go with known and legitimate websites when shopping online.

A lot of scam websites will use web addresses that are similar to popular shopping sites like Macy’s or Home Depot — but usually, there’s a grammatical error or a slight difference.

If you get a pop-up or email promising a deal at an online website, don’t click the link. Look up the website yourself via a search browser, and make sure it is a legitimate homepage for a company you know.

Tip 3: If an unknown number calls with an “urgent matter,” hang up.

Whether they’re warning you of a warranty that’s about to expire, claiming a bank account has been breached or pretending to be a relative in crisis: Hang up the phone.

Nothing is so urgent that you can’t call back from a phone number listed on a legitimate website, or a number you have saved for that relative.