 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
6 Bedroom Home in Burlington - $1,200,000

6 Bedroom Home in Burlington - $1,200,000

6 Bedroom Home in Burlington - $1,200,000

Spectacular Luxury Waterfront Home at Lake MacKintosh-Inverness Neighborhood. Natural Light and Lake Views do not Disappoint. Attention to Detail is Revealed in Every Room w/Crown Molding & Hardwood Floors throughout the main level. Elegant Formal Dining Room off of the Entry. Quality Craftsmanship in the Living Room w/Built-Ins and French Doors. Main floor has an In-Law Suite, Office/Library, Keeping Room, Breakfast Nook, & Open Concept DREAM Kitchen w/Custom Cabinetry, Granite Countertops, Custom Backsplash & GE SS appliances, and 2 Pantries.  2nd Floor Owners Suite w/Cozy Sitting Room/ Office, Double Trey Ceilings. His & Her Closets & Bathrooms & Custom Bookshelves. 3 Addl Bedrooms on the 2nd level w/One having it's own En suite. Fin Bsmt includes a Game Room, Media Room, 6th Bedroom, Bathroom, Kitchenette, Storage, and Mechanicals Room. Serene Outdoor Living w/Screened-In Porch, 2 Sun Decks & Patio. Community Amenities w/Pool, Clubhouse/Fitness Center.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Friday night shooting victim has died, Greensboro police say
Crime

Friday night shooting victim has died, Greensboro police say

On Saturday, police said 21-year-old Travon Lamont Williamson of Greensboro had died from his injuries. He and another person were found shot inside of a vehicle in the area of South Street and Randleman Road. Police said the second victim had injuries not considered life threatening.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News