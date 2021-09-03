 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
6 Bedroom Home in Burlington - $1,200,000

6 Bedroom Home in Burlington - $1,200,000

6 Bedroom Home in Burlington - $1,200,000

Luxury Waterfront Home at Lake MacKintosh Neighborhood. Natural Light and Lake Views do not Disappoint. Attention to Detail is Revealed in Every Room w/Crown Molding & Hardwood Floors throughout main level. Elegant Formal Dining Room. Quality Craftsmanship in the Living Room w/Built-Ins and French Doors. Main floor has an In-Law Suite, Chefs Kitchen, 2nd Floor Master w/ His & Her Closets & Bathrooms. Entertainers Game Room, Media Room, & Kitchenette in the walk-out basement. Too many amenities to share

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Friday night shooting victim has died, Greensboro police say
Crime

Friday night shooting victim has died, Greensboro police say

On Saturday, police said 21-year-old Travon Lamont Williamson of Greensboro had died from his injuries. He and another person were found shot inside of a vehicle in the area of South Street and Randleman Road. Police said the second victim had injuries not considered life threatening.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News