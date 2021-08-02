6 Bedroom Home in Burlington - $1,250,000

Spectacular Luxury Waterfront Home at Lake MacKintosh-Inverness Neighborhood. Natural Light and Lake Views do not Disappoint. Attention to Detail is Revealed in Every Room w/Crown Molding & Hardwood Floors throughout the main level. Elegant Formal Dining Room off of the Entry. Quality Craftsmanship in the Living Room w/Built-Ins and French Doors. Main floor has an In-Law Suite, Office/Library, Keeping Room, Breakfast Nook, & Open Concept DREAM Kitchen w/Custom Cabinetry, Granite Countertops, Custom Backsplash & GE SS appliances, and 2 Pantries. 2nd Floor Owners Suite w/Cozy Sitting Room/ Office, Double Trey Ceilings. His & Her Closets & Bathrooms & Custom Bookshelves. 3 Addl Bedrooms on the 2nd level w/One having it's own En suite. Fin Bsmt includes a Game Room, Media Room, 6th Bedroom, Bathroom, Kitchenette, Storage, and Mechanicals Room. Serene Outdoor Living w/Screened-In Porch, 2 Sun Decks & Patio. Community Amenities w/Pool, Clubhouse/Fitness Center.