 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
6 Bedroom Home in Burlington - $1,250,000

6 Bedroom Home in Burlington - $1,250,000

6 Bedroom Home in Burlington - $1,250,000

Luxury Waterfront Home at Lake MacKintosh Neighborhood. Natural Light and Lake Views do not Disappoint. Attention to Detail is Revealed in Every Room w/Crown Molding & Hardwood Floors throughout main level. Elegant Formal Dining Room. Quality Craftsmanship in the Living Room w/Built-Ins and French Doors. Main floor has an In-Law Suite, Chefs Kitchen, 2nd Floor Master w/ His & Her Closets & Bathrooms. Entertainers Game Room, Media Room, & Kitchenette in the walk-out basement. Too many amenities to share

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News