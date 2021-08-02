 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
6 Bedroom Home in Burlington - $2,950,000

6 Bedroom Home in Burlington - $2,950,000

6 Bedroom Home in Burlington - $2,950,000

Rare opportunity in May's Lake Community! Stunning unique Tudor style home with gorgeous view of May's Lake. This home features an abundance of luxury finishes including marble flooring, extensive moldings, cabinetry and built-ins throughout, spiral staircase, slate terrace and patio, and raised panel walnut paneling. Additional features list available. Endless at home entertaining possibilities with home theater, gym, game room, craft room, sauna, and outdoor living spaces.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News