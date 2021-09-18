6 Bedroom Home in Elon - $515,000

Gorgeous brick home in sought after Ashley Woods, Elon, located in desirable Western School District! This all brick two story home is only 2 years old! Home features 6/7 bedrms, 3.5 baths, 2 car garage. Foyer, formal dining and great room feature upgraded trim w/ coffered ceilings and wainscoting. Downstairs master suite has tray ceiling, double granite vanities, garden tub, sep shower, large walk-in. Gourmet kitchen has granite counter tops, SS appliances, gas cooktop, double ovens, white glazed cabinets, large island, pantry, under cabinet lighting. 5 large bedrms upstairs, 2 hall baths, large media/bonus room. 2 laundry rooms is an added bonus! Other amenities include LVP hardwoods, gas fireplace, breakfast/sunroom, tankless water heater, security system, whole house water filter system, whole house pest control system. HOA includes pool tennis and basketball courts. This home offers everything you want and more!