6 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $1,295,000

A combination of grace & elegence in the formal areas & an addition that is unassuming & relaxed. Pratical luxury inside & out. Minutes from downtown yet at the end of a cul de sac on an oversized site, the lush landscaping provides a peaceful, private setting. Entertaining flows from inside to a true outdoor retreat with a heated saltwater pool & spa,2 of the 4 fireplaces, fire pit, patio, gazebo & cute playhouse! Paver driveway curves through a decorative locked gate to a secondary entrance under the porte cochere. The oversized 3 car garage & attached large porch are great for a boat, golf cart, all the toys! Interior steps to fully floored 2nd level. Most interior has been freshly painted in neutral tones. The huge kitchen hits the Jackpot! Fun spaces incorporated on the 3rd level, a perfect game room, gym, media room, and/or playroom. Geothermal HVAC, Generator, tankless H2O, two wet bars, butler pantry and wine cellar. Bring the Baby Grand, perfect spot in the foyer!

