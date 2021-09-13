6 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $1,299,000

Beautifully built custom home with renovations & additions by present owner. Guest suite on main level, formal living & dining rooms, open kitchen features breakfast area, cubbies & back stairs. One of the most impressive winding stairways in grand foyer. Library with fireplace, great room with billiard room & office. Upper level bedrooms, bonus room & media room. His & Hers baths in Primary bedroom with balcony (hot tub included). More entertainment than you can imagine with pool, cabana & outdoor fireplace. Italian marble flooring in Sun Room and additional office or morning room on main level. Situated on two lots this is truly one of Greensboro's most fabulous homes. Appt. Only