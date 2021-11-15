 Skip to main content
6 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $350,000

Looking for a 6 bedroom home or perhaps the potential for an AirBnB. This home has been completely renovated with all new kitchen and appliances with granite counters, new floors, paint. The bathrooms have been completely renovated with tile walk-in shower. New ceiling fans and paint. Home is conveniently located in Greensboro close to Bryan Boulevard. It is definitely worth your consideration. Schools - Claxton Elem/Kernodle Middle/Western Guilford High

