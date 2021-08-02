6 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $569,000

Motivated Seller!!! You don't want to miss ou on this Large & charming home in a highly desirable location on Market Street. Private, upper level, 2 BR apartment with separate access could be mother-in-law suite or as income property. Close to local shopping, eateries, and local universities. Renovated side garage with high ceilings & partial loft; great for home office or studio. **All Showings Require a 24 Hour Notice**