6 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $619,900

JUST REDUCED 20K!!!!!Looking for space and privacy? Over 5400 square feet on over 4 acres. ALL brick. 4 bedrooms 4.5 baths on main level. Basement with 2 bedrooms, 2 baths and full living quarters with separate entrance and garage. Beautiful hardwood floors and tile. Formal living/dining with separate den on main. Primary with dual closets, separate tub and shower. Two more bedrooms on main level with private full baths. Oversized deck with access from primary bedroom, 2nd bedroom and den. Spacious sized rooms. Three fireplaces.