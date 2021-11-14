YOU CAN HAVE IT ALL-OLD and NEW! 1920’s FARMHOUSE with attached 2006 mother-in-law suite on the best street in town. Make this classic home your own with plenty of room for a large family to spread out. Treat family and friends like honored guests in the ATTACHED APARTMENT with separate entrance, kitchen and HVAC OR rent it out for extra income! Enjoy farmhouse cooking in an updated main kitchen with QUARTZ COUNTERTOPS. Luxuriate in original deep soaking tubs or step into the large modern shower in the attached apartment. HEART PINE floors upstairs and down. Ornamental fireplaces in living, dining and downstairs office. Upstairs nursery can serve as office, craft room, home school room and more. Also, large laundry/utility room and detached garage storage. All the inner workings of the house have been well maintained: roof in 2015, water pipes, and furnace 2006.
6 Bedroom Home in High Point - $335,000
