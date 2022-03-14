6 Bedroom Home in High Point - $355,000

COMING SOON! Showings Start 3/25! Gorgeous home in the desirable Wexford. MAIN LEVEL offers bright and spacious floorplan with formal living room, dining room, and a den with fireplace. The eat-in kitchen has an island cooktop, granite countertops, and a tile backslash. Main level bedroom that could be a great office space and a full bath. UPSTAIRS, the primary bedroom has large walk in closet & the primary bath includes double sinks, soaking tub, separate shower, & tile flooring. 4 additional bedrooms upstairs including another full bath with double sinks. Enjoy the outdoors while sitting on the deck in the fenced backyard on a cul-de-sac wooded lot. Plenty of room to entertain! 2 car garage with entrance into the laundry room. New windows Feb. (2021), Roof (2010), HVAC (2013), water heater (2017). Convenient location close to dining, shopping, highways, and entertainment. SEE ATTACHMENTS FOR INSTRUCTIONS.