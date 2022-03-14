 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
6 Bedroom Home in High Point - $355,000

6 Bedroom Home in High Point - $355,000

6 Bedroom Home in High Point - $355,000

COMING SOON! Showings Start 3/25! Gorgeous home in the desirable Wexford. MAIN LEVEL offers bright and spacious floorplan with formal living room, dining room, and a den with fireplace. The eat-in kitchen has an island cooktop, granite countertops, and a tile backslash. Main level bedroom that could be a great office space and a full bath. UPSTAIRS, the primary bedroom has large walk in closet & the primary bath includes double sinks, soaking tub, separate shower, & tile flooring. 4 additional bedrooms upstairs including another full bath with double sinks. Enjoy the outdoors while sitting on the deck in the fenced backyard on a cul-de-sac wooded lot. Plenty of room to entertain! 2 car garage with entrance into the laundry room. New windows Feb. (2021), Roof (2010), HVAC (2013), water heater (2017). Convenient location close to dining, shopping, highways, and entertainment. SEE ATTACHMENTS FOR INSTRUCTIONS.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Cone adds second free-standing emergency department in Guilford
Local

Cone adds second free-standing emergency department in Guilford

Cone officials said they anticipate treating broken bones, pneumonia and chest pain among other ailments. Anyone who requires a hospital stay will be transferred elsewhere. “We still can treat any and all emergencies that come through the door,” said Dr. Courtney Horton, medical director of the facility. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert