 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
6 Bedroom Home in Jamestown - $379,900

6 Bedroom Home in Jamestown - $379,900

6 Bedroom Home in Jamestown - $379,900

Don’t miss this newly renovated Jamestown home boasting an impressive 6BD and 3 full baths. Beautiful kitchen with granite countertops, custom coffee bar with dedicated water for coffee machine,large main floor game room with pool table, amazing primary bathroom, and a spacious basement that is finished off with 2BD and 1 full bath including a second kitchen—the possibilities down there are truly endless. Large backyard that is fenced off and contains a fire pit ready for entertaining. This one won’t last long!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

A&T moving ahead with new indoor and outdoor recreation center
Education

A&T moving ahead with new indoor and outdoor recreation center

The university's board of trustees also picks the names of alumni Velma Speight and Joseph Monroe to replace the names on two campus buildings that had honored former N.C. governors who had, by direct or indirect actions, supported white supremacy movements during their tenures. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News