6 Bedroom Home in Jamestown - $379,900

Don’t miss this newly renovated Jamestown home boasting an impressive 6BD and 3 full baths. Beautiful kitchen with granite countertops, custom coffee bar with dedicated water for coffee machine,large main floor game room with pool table, amazing primary bathroom, and a spacious basement that is finished off with 2BD and 1 full bath including a second kitchen—the possibilities down there are truly endless. Large backyard that is fenced off and contains a fire pit ready for entertaining. This one won’t last long!