6 Bedroom Home in Summerfield - $4,300,000

George Page of Greensboro, NC commissioned award-winning architect Milton Grenfell to create one of the most beautiful homes ever seen in the rolling hills of North Carolina. Chestnut Hill was completed in 2007 after almost 3 years of construction by New Age Builders and Joe Thompson. Ben Page, renowned landscape architect from the Atlanta area was brought in to help set the French Norman Manor among 70 acres of beautiful pasture land, buffered by natural tree arbors and a small vineyard all overlooking a wonderful five-acre acre lake. The Manor house, complete with Carriage House featuring a 742 sq/ft apartment and Auto Barn simply bring wonder and joy to all those who visit. Custom features include clay tile roof by Ludowici Tile of Chicago, Elevator, Limestone and hardwood flooring, gorgeous plaster ceiling in library, quartersawn oak panels with linen fold details and crab orchard stone from Eastern Tennessee set on the patio areas. Hidden details in each and every space!