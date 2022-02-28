 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
6 Bedroom Home in Whitsett - $374,000

6 Bedroom Home in Whitsett - $374,000

6 Bedroom Home in Whitsett - $374,000

Beautiful well kept home in desirable Brightwood Farms Subdivision. 6 Bedrooms 3.5 Baths! 1 bedroom with a full bath is located on the first floor, currently used as an office. Crown molding, surround sound, 9ft ceilings, a huge pantry and hardwoods run throughout the main floor (except the bedroom). 5 good sized bedrooms and 2 baths round out the top floor. Fenced in yard with a screened in porch and a separate patio, great for sitting by the fire pit! Come see what this convenient, growing location has to offer.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Newest leader for NC nurses has Greensboro ties
Local

Newest leader for NC nurses has Greensboro ties

Clemmons resident Meka Douthit EL, director of nursing at Moses Cone Hospital, was sworn in as president of the North Carolina Nurses Association in September. She’s only the fourth African American to oversee the leading professional organization for the state’s registered nurses.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert