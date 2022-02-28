6 Bedroom Home in Whitsett - $374,000

Beautiful well kept home in desirable Brightwood Farms Subdivision. 6 Bedrooms 3.5 Baths! 1 bedroom with a full bath is located on the first floor, currently used as an office. Crown molding, surround sound, 9ft ceilings, a huge pantry and hardwoods run throughout the main floor (except the bedroom). 5 good sized bedrooms and 2 baths round out the top floor. Fenced in yard with a screened in porch and a separate patio, great for sitting by the fire pit! Come see what this convenient, growing location has to offer.