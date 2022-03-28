6 Bedroom Home in Whitsett - $425,000

Well maintained 6 bedroom stunner in desirable Lindley Park Estates. Spacious rooms w/ attention to detail everywhere... crown and fresh paint throughout most of the first floor plus office/dining w/ chair rail + wainscoting. Open kitchen w/ granite, maple cabinets, SS appliances, and gas cooktop. 6 ft privacy fence recently added. Master suite features tray ceiling, dual vanity, WIC, and frameless shower. Close to I40, parks, walking trails, and all amenities. This one has it all... welcome home!