6 Bedroom Home in Whitsett - $495,000

Stunning 6 Bedroom 4 Bath Home Featuring an Open Floor Plan, Home Office, Formal Dining Room, Eat in Kitchen w/Island, Pantry, Breakfast Area, Living Room, 1st Floor Guest Suite, Upstairs Owner Suite w/Double Vanities, Tub & Sep Shower, Walk-in Closet, Great Size Guest Bedrooms, Bonus Room, 3rd Story Bedroom w/Full Bath. Very Well Maintained located in a fabulous location.

