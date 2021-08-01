7 Bedroom Home in Gibsonville - $825,000

Originally Built By The Kivette Family As Their Home To Entertain Many. This Home Could Operate As A Private Residence Or An Amazing Venue/ B&B. Designed To Entertain With Large Living Areas, A Stunning Library, Elegant Dining Room And Supper Room. A Bright And Dreamy Kitchen Along With Butlers Pantry Overlooking The Lush And Beautiful Landscaping. The Home Has 7 Beds, 4.5 Baths, 8 Fireplaces, A Darling 2 Story Carriage House And More.