7 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $1,725,000

Iconic Old Irving Park home with full-height portico of four columns & central entry framed by an oversized Palladian surround. Noted architect Harry Barton was commissioned to design the home with a later dependency added in the 1970's. The original solarium from the Cone Mansion on Summit Ave was transported to Granville Rd with full lead paned arched window, doors & woodwork. Generous formal living & dining rooms, library, family rm, butler's pantry & large eat in kitchen grace the main levels. Upper levels include Master BR suite & additional bedrooms. Front & back stairs, heated floors in Master bath & kitchen, 3 FP's, abundant storage & lower level rms. Total Acreage is 1.4 which includes 503 W Cornwallis parcel (.44 acres). Incredible home for its time & notably unique in its livability and grandeur. Dependency includes solarium, kitchen, two bedrms (one presently used as exercise room) & full bath. Not to be missed outstanding home & grounds. Advanced notice required for appts.