7 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $1,883,000

CUSTOM home w/serene lake setting in exclusive gated neighborhood of Northern Shores Estates in Lake Jeanette. Chefs kitchen w/WOLF dbl oven & gas cooktop w/custom vent hood & gourmet island. ML master suite has luxury bath w/heated floors, his/hers commodes & huge WIC w/direct access to main laundry. MASSIVE 2nd floor is perfect for young family members with two bedrooms, bonus, abundant storage plus a second laundry and 3rd bedroom/separate private office area w/ a private bath. AMAZING lower level walk out basement includes another bedroom, gym, kitchen, theater & rec area w/fireplace. THE PERFECT IN LAW SUITE. 3 car gar on ML+ a 5-bay CAR Enthusiast's garage or indoor basketball court on LL. Perfectly landscaped w/fountain & porch. INCREDIBLE VIEWS !! Lake FRONT- bring your canoe! This home has all the spaces you need for entertaining, work from home options, or relaxing with three levels of living spaces, 7 bedrooms/6 full baths/3 half baths. SEE AGENT ONLY- Prior Day Notice!

