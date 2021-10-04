 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
8 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $249,900

8 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $249,900

8 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $249,900

Endless possibilities. Blank Slate! This property is being restored to its former glory. Act fast, and have the opportunity to chose a floor plan and design elements that suit your tastes and needs. 3 to 8 bedroom, 2.5 bath configurations available. Property is adjacent to MLS 004463, also available for sale and also in the midst of total renovation. Conveniently located across the street from a public park with playground, in proximity to Gate City Blvd, US-29, and downtown.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

A&T moving ahead with new indoor and outdoor recreation center
Education

A&T moving ahead with new indoor and outdoor recreation center

The university's board of trustees also picks the names of alumni Velma Speight and Joseph Monroe to replace the names on two campus buildings that had honored former N.C. governors who had, by direct or indirect actions, supported white supremacy movements during their tenures. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News