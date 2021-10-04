8 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $249,900

Endless possibilities. Blank Slate! This property is being restored to its former glory. Act fast, and have the opportunity to chose a floor plan and design elements that suit your tastes and needs. 3 to 8 bedroom, 2.5 bath configurations available. Property is adjacent to MLS 004463, also available for sale and also in the midst of total renovation. Conveniently located across the street from a public park with playground, in proximity to Gate City Blvd, US-29, and downtown.