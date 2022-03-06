Historic College Hill Multi Family property, seconds away from UNCG, Greensboro College, Elon Law and Downtown Greensboro. Multi Family Investors this is the property you have been looking for...6 FULLY LEASED units (One Studio Style, Three 1 Bedroom Units and Two 2 Bedroom Units) professionally managed. All apartments are separately metered. Off-street parking available. Community washer (coin) and dryer located in basement. Storage building on property could be converted to tenant storage units for additional income. Due to tenants and interest, perspective buyers will be able to tour the property Monday, March 7th at 1:00 pm & other times TBD. Please schedule your tour thru Showingtime and rent rolls and additional information will be provided for you. This historic home with a wraparound front porch could be converted back to a Single Family SHOWPLACE! Tax credits may be available for this property.
8 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $350,000
