8 romantic films to swoon over on Valentine's Day

During one of his seemingly endless days, he hones his sights on the bride's sour, cynical, heavy drinking sister Sarah, then accidentally drops her into the same vortex he's living in. She understandably doesn't take this well at first but over time (and oh, they have so much time), a bond develops and pure wackiness ensues. Watch for an off-the-wall appearance by the incomparable J.K. Simmons.

"To All the Boys: Always and Forever." (Netflix) This is part of an endearing trilogy starring Lana Condor as the effervescent Lara Jean Covey. In the first film, she had written letters she never meant to send out to five crushes but her, sister does it for her. This eventually leads her to dating one of those crushes, Peter (Noah Centineo).

Now a rom-com-loving high school senior, Lara Jean in the third film is focusing her hopes that she and Peter can maintain their relationship in college by attending the same school: Stanford University (acceptance rate 4.3%). Naturally, her plans don't quite work out, and she learns that shaping your future around a high school boyfriend may not necessarily be the right move. Bonus points for "Sex and the City" fans: John Corbett plays Lara Jean's kind-hearted dad.