GREENSBORO — In Guilford County, there are still 9,400 Duke Energy customers without power the day after the remnants of Hurricane Zeta swept through the area bringing high winds and tornado warnings.

The utility reports more than 137,000 customers in North Carolina remain without power as of 12:30 p.m. Friday.

That includes about 28,000 in Forsyth County. More than 7,000 are affected in Rockingham County.