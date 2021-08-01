9 Bedroom Home in High Point - $190,000

Have a large family or have a need for a lot of rooms? This home offers so much space! Spacious yard, wrap around porch, and so many rooms you could literally have 9 bedrooms w/closets! Or make them offices, libraries, game rooms.....whatever you like! Recent roof and HVAC, but needs some updates. Lot includes parcel #182245 also. Conveniently located to downtown High Point/Jamestown, interstate highways.