92-year-old artist uses 2,000 wine corks to recreate the Eiffel Tower — while battling leukemia

"It helps me generate energy — it requires concentration, and you need to develop energy to concentrate, and that helps me spiritually," says Deuschle.

His wife, Mary, has talked with his doctor about the Eiffel Tower. They both view it as a form of medicine.

"It was an extreme, extreme help during this time," she says. "He's not one to sit around. This gave him purpose, something to look forward to, and that's what you need, especially when you have a health issue."

About 10 years ago, Deuschle and his wife visited the real Eiffel Tower in Paris. The most memorable part for Deuschle was sharing a meal inside its first floor restaurant, which offers views of the Trocadero Gardens and the Palais de Chaillot. But he says the inspiration for his project had little to do with their trip.

"I have this little replica, maybe 12-inches tall, and I picked it up one day, and just said to myself, 'This is it'," Deuschle says. "The Eiffel Tower was a real challenge, and I wanted that challenge."

Yes, another challenge to be conquered. He got to work on the tower in January, drawing rough blueprints, carving corks, and then using Elmer's glue and a few wire rods to put it all together.