'A big man in a lot of ways': For decades, Mo Milani was the face of Greensboro to presidents, rock stars and the Everyman

It was Carrow, along with Brown and Milani, who hatched what some might call a crazy plan to recruit the U.S. Figure Skating Championships to Greensboro in 2011. It would later come back in 2015 and 2020, making Greensboro the only city to have hosted the sport's marquee event three times.

"Even if other people thought big things like bringing figure skating was a crazy idea, God forbid, he said, 'We can do that,'" remembered Carrow, who has helped attract sports from collegiate table tennis to Olympic-level aquatic events to the city.

"Whenever Mo spoke, everybody listened," Carrow said. "He had that kind of influence on everybody to kind of move things forward. It's hard to replace all that."

The first time Carrow met Milani was when he was putting together the first bid for figure skating around 2009.

"He and I didn't know each other a lick," Carrow recalled. "Everybody said, 'Mo's gonna chew you up, Hill.' He was quite a tough negotiator. He didn't know who in the heck we were. He wanted the event to be done to his standards."

Once Carrow had pulled off the skating event, "we were like best buddies. Mo's like that with people. That's kind of a universal charm he had."