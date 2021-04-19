A Black trans woman was killed. Her sisterhood asks why?

The mother of Peterson’s “family” goes by Pcok, who describes himself as a former trans woman. He detransitioned out of fear of the violence Black trans women face, but he said he has guided, connected and parented dozens of women over the years, including Peterson and many of the women at the vigil.

“These are Jaida’s sisters,” he said, gesturing toward the many women gathered under the park pavilion. “It’s a sisterhood that can never be broken, not even in death.”

He said the struggle to be loved and accepted by the community is what leads LGBTQ+ people, especially trans people, to form families of their own. He said Peterson was lucky to have a family who accepted her.

“All of us come from the same struggle. A lot of the time, people in the heterosexual community think that because we live the homosexual lifestyle, that we’re a threat to them,” he said. “That’s why we depend on our family.”

And Pcok has lost many members of his family over the years.

“I have lost a lot of daughters. I thought I would have left before many of them,” he said. “The hardest thing to do is see these babies leave prematurely. Jaida wasn’t even 30. I watched her grow."

HATE CRIMES ON RISE