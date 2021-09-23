'A bright spot': Cone Health's monoclonal clinic is saving lives, reducing hospitalizations

In the midst of all that, the monoclonal antibody infusion center has become "a bright spot," Cagle said.

In patients treated with monoclonal antibodies, Cone Health has seen as much as a 50% reduction in hospitalizations, McQuaid said.

The elderly and people with multiple illnesses often benefit most from the treatment. Those who live in communities with limited access to health care are also at the top of Cone Health's list for treatment, according to McQuaid.

"So, we contact them," McQuaid said. "We reach out. We call them. We text them. We use interpreters to talk to them."

Around 50 to 60 people are currently receiving the monoclonal antibody treatment each day, and while it's proven effective, McQuaid said it's not a substitution for receiving the coronavirus vaccine. "Right now, as everyone knows, our hospitals and our ICUs have struggled with capacity over the past several weeks."

As of Thursday, 151 patients in Cone Health facilities are hospitalized with COVID-19 and intensive cares are 94% full.

"Our COVID-19 patients — more than 90% are unvaccinated," McQuaid said. "That number tells you about the safety and efficacy of the vaccine."

