'A bright spot': Cone Health's monoclonal clinic is saving lives, reducing hospitalizations

GREENSBORO — Getting vaccinated is still the best way to avoid COVID-19 complications, but an antibody treatment offered through a Cone Health clinic is cutting back on hospitalizations of those who do become sick, officials said Thursday.
"COVID-19 shines a light on and exploits disparities in health care by attacking those most vulnerable," Brent McQuaid, lead COVID-19 physician at Cone Health, said at a press conference. "This clinic is explicitly designed to fight back against those disparities."
Cone Health's monoclonal antibody treatment infusion clinic at Wesley Long Hospital boosts immune systems. The health care system began using these manmade substances early on in the pandemic and have since treated 3,500 patients through the clinic.
That number impressed Gov. Roy Cooper, who came to tour the clinic on Thursday.
"I saw the real heroes today," Cooper said. "Those nurses and attendants — the people who are on the frontlines risking their lives, working extra hours, dealing with the frustration."
Cone Health CEO Mary Jo Cagle said the Emergency Department and urgent care staff have seen more than 14,500 COVID-19 patients since the beginning of the pandemic and over 7,600 have been admitted to hospitals.
"And sadly," Cagle said, "756 of those patients have lost that battle and died, including one of our very own employees just last week."
In the midst of all that, the monoclonal antibody infusion center has become "a bright spot," Cagle said.
In patients treated with monoclonal antibodies, Cone Health has seen as much as a 50% reduction in hospitalizations, McQuaid said.
The elderly and people with multiple illnesses often benefit most from the treatment. Those who live in communities with limited access to health care are also at the top of Cone Health's list for treatment, according to McQuaid.
"So, we contact them," McQuaid said. "We reach out. We call them. We text them. We use interpreters to talk to them."
Around 50 to 60 people are currently receiving the monoclonal antibody treatment each day, and while it's proven effective, McQuaid said it's not a substitution for receiving the coronavirus vaccine. "Right now, as everyone knows, our hospitals and our ICUs have struggled with capacity over the past several weeks."
As of Thursday, 151 patients in Cone Health facilities are hospitalized with COVID-19 and intensive cares are 94% full.
"Our COVID-19 patients — more than 90% are unvaccinated," McQuaid said. "That number tells you about the safety and efficacy of the vaccine."
Contact Jamie Biggs at 336-373-4476 and follow @JamieBiggsNR on Twitter.