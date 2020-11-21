A century of history gone, Southport moves on without iconic weather tower

SOUTHPORT — When the sun rose on Feb. 7, a century of history lay twisted in a tangle of metal on the waterfront.

The iconic weather tower that stood in front of Fort Johnston and just steps away from the N.C. Maritime Museum at Southport had been toppled by an overnight storm that packed unexpectedly vicious winds.

For months, the tower sat surrounded by orange cones and caution tape, slouched over in a mangled position as tourism picked back up in the coastal town as COVID-19 restrictions loosened.

But in recent weeks, the remains of the tower were removed from a base it was first fastened to in 1900. They will be stored away for the next life of the tower.

In its place, the city is already making the necessary plans to erect a nearly exact replica incorporating pieces of the original and donating others to the museum.

"The history of the tower is part of the iconic history and heritage of Southport, and we are going to make sure that what happens next honors that," Mayor Joseph Hatem said. "It will take time. We are used to such rapid response with our cell phones and internet these days. But this is different. It will take fundraising and it has to be done by someone who has a specialty in replacing these types of historic structures."