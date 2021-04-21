'A constant fight': One day after Chauvin conviction, Greensboro rejoices, reflects —and resolves

“There’s definitely a sense of relief, seeing that the officer was held accountable for his actions,” Jalloh said, “though justice has not been served in my opinion because that life lost will never be returned to his family. His daughter will never be able to see him.”

But, at the same time, Jalloh said she’s grateful to see accountability “for perhaps the first time.”

As the group marched, they went down Market Street and turned left onto Church Street. There, they stopped and had a moment of silence for Marcus Smith.

Smith has become known as “Greensboro’s George Floyd.” In other words, yet another Black person killed while in the custody of police. He died after being forcibly restrained by officers on Sept. 8, 2018, while in the midst of a mental health crisis.

His death is just another reason why people like Anthony Morgan say they’re not done marching and definitely not done seeking change.

Morgan, who was at the forefront of the Black Lives Matter movement in Greensboro last summer, said he became emotional when he heard the verdict on Tuesday.

“Because we were out here,” Morgan said.