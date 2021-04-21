'A constant fight': One day after Chauvin conviction, Greensboro rejoices, reflects —and resolves

GREENSBORO — They waited a year for this.
A group of about 60 danced on top of a Black Lives Matter mural on Elm Street. Last summer, many of those same people marched in the same spot, demanding justice for George Floyd.
That justice finally came Tuesday to Black Americans here and across the country when former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin was convicted by a jury of Floyd’s murder.
On Wednesday, the community took to the streets — this time, in response to the law holding Chauvin accountable for his actions. They gathered in front of the International Civil Rights Center & Museum around 5 p.m. for what was called a “Black Parade.”
It was their chance to rejoice.
And to reflect.
People — Black, white and other ethnicities — danced, marched and sang songs of freedom.
The joyfulness of the moment was apparent on their faces.
They chanted phrases that rang out in Greensboro streets last summer: “Black lives, Black lives. We want freedom, freedom.”
And people shared in their frustrations that remain despite Tuesday’s victory.
Franca Jalloh, a Black and Muslim woman, said she doesn’t see the verdict in Chauvin’s trial as “justice.”
“There’s definitely a sense of relief, seeing that the officer was held accountable for his actions,” Jalloh said, “though justice has not been served in my opinion because that life lost will never be returned to his family. His daughter will never be able to see him.”
But, at the same time, Jalloh said she’s grateful to see accountability “for perhaps the first time.”
As the group marched, they went down Market Street and turned left onto Church Street. There, they stopped and had a moment of silence for Marcus Smith.
Smith has become known as “Greensboro’s George Floyd.” In other words, yet another Black person killed while in the custody of police. He died after being forcibly restrained by officers on Sept. 8, 2018, while in the midst of a mental health crisis.
His death is just another reason why people like Anthony Morgan say they’re not done marching and definitely not done seeking change.
Morgan, who was at the forefront of the Black Lives Matter movement in Greensboro last summer, said he became emotional when he heard the verdict on Tuesday.
“Because we were out here,” Morgan said.
On May 30, 2020, just days after Floyd was killed, Morgan led the first march in Greensboro to demand justice. Protesters marched downtown, blocked intersections on Gate City Boulevard and shut down a portion of Interstate 40.
In the weeks that followed, Morgan led several more marches, designed to shut down sections of heavily-traveled areas in Greensboro, from Wendover to Battleground avenues. Large numbers of people were forced to stop and look.
And, Morgan hoped, listen.
What began with anger led Morgan on a journey of discovery.
When he went out on that first day to protest, he said “there was no place or intention of being able to keep this type of energy going. I did that because I was angry and frustrated. But once I followed my anger and frustration, it led me down a different path of love and knowledge and education.”
Now, Morgan said he hopes to see people show the same desire for change that they showed last summer, when hundreds took to the street with him, chanting for justice.
“You can’t ask for change from a system if you’re not actually influencing that system,” he said. “You can’t expect for people to treat you differently if you do not show that you care about your issues.
“This is a constant fight. And you have to continue to show it is a constant fight. You can’t settle. You can’t give up.”
