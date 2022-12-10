A former hotel employee was sentenced on charges she bilked hotels and former guests in Winston-Salem and Greensboro of nearly $200,000. She booked rooms with former guests' credit-card information and then sold the rooms on the cheap.

Federal prosecutors said a woman swindled hotels in Winston-Salem and Greensboro out of nearly $200,000 by fraudulently booking hotel rooms with former guests’ credit card information and then selling those rooms at a discount for cash. She did this more than 100 times between February and September 2019.

On Friday, U.S. District Judge Loretta C. Biggs sentenced Autumn Tiara Tatiyana Nicol Williams, 24, to 5 years, one month in federal prison for attempted wire fraud and aggravated identity theft, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Middle District.

Biggs also ordered Williams to serve three years of supervised release and to pay $276,570 in restitution.

According to court documents, federal prosecutors said Williams worked as a front-desk employee at various hotels in Winston-Salem and Greensboro between February and September of 2019. As part of her job, Williams had access to credit-card information from guests at the hotels.

“Williams organized a scheme to defraud in which she fraudulently booked rooms using the credit card information of former guests without authorization,” prosecutors said in a factual basis document filed in U.S. District Court.

She booked the hotel rooms by sending the hotel a credit-card authorization form indicating a signature by the credit-card holder. The forms allowed the hotel employees to type credit card information manually into the system without swiping the card itself. Then Williams, federal prosecutors said, would sell those rooms for cash at a steep discount. She told buyers that she was a travel agent or a hotel employee who could get rooms on the cheap. Williams found buyers through either word-of-mouth or Facebook.

Prosecutors provided an example of how this worked.

On Sept. 6, 2019, a man checked into the Embassy Suites, 460 N. Cherry St. in Winston-Salem. He checked in for a six-night stay for him and his family because a fire destroyed his home. His hotel room was booked through an American Express card. Federal prosecutors said Williams had booked the hotel and signed the credit card authorization using the name of a woman. Williams listed her own phone number as the number associated with the credit card. Williams then faxed the credit-card authorization form to Embassy Suites. The total cost of the stay was $1,346.22.

The credit card, however, belonged to an unidentified company and had an authorized user name different than the one that was on the form. But the woman whose name Williams used was a real person. Williams had used that same woman’s name to book other hotel rooms, federal prosecutors said. Investigators later found the woman’s driver’s license on Williams’ cellphone.

“Therefore, Williams knew Victim 1 was a real person at the time she used Victim 1’s name in furtherance of the scheme to defraud,” prosecutors wrote in court documents.

Embassy Suites staff flagged the transaction when they noticed that the name on the card did not match the name on the authorization form. The hotel staff then contacted American Express and Winston-Salem Police Department. Officers went to the hotel and talked to the man who checked in. The man told police that after the fire, he had asked on social media for help in finding a place to stay. He got a text from a cellphone number investigators later determined belonged to Williams. The woman, who called herself “Tee,” offered to help, saying she could book a room and it would only cost $200.

The man met “Tee” at another hotel, the Sleep Inn at 1985 Hampton Inn Court, and paid her the money. The man later identified Williams from a photo lineup.

Federal prosecutors said Williams committed the same scheme approximately 112 other times, and the fraud loss from the hotels ranged from as little as $39 to as much as $19,011. The total loss from the fraud was $198,156, prosecutors said.