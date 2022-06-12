A fresh tomato pesto pasta with a wee bit of a kick

Summer calls for dishes that don't require a lot of prep, hinge on seasonal produce and can be served either chilled or at room temperature, depending on the temperature of where you'll be eating it.

This pesto-dressed bowl of pasta fits the bill perfectly. Made with fresh cherry tomatoes and basil right out of the garden (or from your favorite farmer), the sauce requires only a quick whirl in a food processor or blender to come together.

I use a mix of toasted slivered almond and toasted cashews, but you could easily choose one or the other. Chili pepper olive oil from Liokareas adds the tiniest bit of a spicy kick, but you could also double up on the amount of regular olive oil and simply add a pinch or two of crushed red pepper flakes instead.

It's served here over rigatoni, but the pesto is also pretty tasty as a spread for bruschetta or tucked into a sandwich; thinned with a little more olive oil, it makes a welcome dip on a charcuterie board. Add a green salad and some crusty Italian bread and you've got a great summer supper with plenty of leftovers for lunch.