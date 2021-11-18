'A huge day': North Carolina finally gets new budget after negotiation, nuance

While some Democrats still voted against the bill, budget support by a solid majority of the party's members combined with all Republicans present represented a significant achievement. Two years ago, a comprehensive spending plan never got enacted due to Cooper's veto and a negotiating impasse with the GOP legislative majorities.

North Carolina had been the last state in the country without an enacted budget in place for this year.

“This will be a huge day for all of North Carolina,” House Speaker Tim Moore, a Cleveland County Republican, said while holding the over 600-page ratified bill just before it was sent to Cooper.

It wasn't a consensus result, but the plan does reflect a lot of Cooper's input. Cooper announced Tuesday that while he opposed many items in the final bill — including the elimination of the corporate income tax by the end of the decade and the absence of Medicaid expansion — the good outweighed the bad.

The budget, which was supposed to be in place by July 1, contains nearly $6 billion for state agency and higher education construction projects, as well as $1 billion in federal funds for expanding broadband and $1.7 billion for water and sewer projects.