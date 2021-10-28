'A logical step': Robinson confident he'll run for governor in 2024

RALEIGH — Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson said he's fairly certain that he will run for governor in 2024, instead of seeking a second term in his current post.

The Greensboro Republican was elected last November to the second-highest executive branch position in the state in his first run for political office.

Current Gov. Roy Cooper, a Democrat, won a second four-year term in 2020 but can't seek reelection due to term limits, creating an open seat.

“We’re about 95% sure we’re gonna run for governor," Robinson said in a public conference call Tuesday with E.W. Jackson, a minister and former Virginia political candidate. "We have not announced that we’re going to run for governor, but we’re about 95% there, and it’s a logical step for us to take. So, be on the lookout for that.”

Robinson, who is also the state’s first Black lieutenant governor, has been an outspoken advocate of efforts to limit what conservatives call racial indoctrination or “critical race theory” in classrooms.

He’s faced recent resignation demands after comments he made about sex education in schools that critics say disparaged LGBTQ people.