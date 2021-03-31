 Skip to main content
'A long-awaited step': Guilford offering COVID-19 vaccine to those 16 and older
GREENSBORO — Anyone 16 and older can now receive the COVID-19 vaccine in Guilford County.

The Guilford County Health Department announced Wednesday plans to move forward with the expansion ahead of the state vaccine schedule. County officials have permission to do so in partnership with the state health department.

“This is a long-awaited step towards combating the virus and returning to a much healthier community,” said Dr. Iulia Vann, Guilford County’s health director.

Cone Health, another major provider of vaccines in Guilford County and the surrounding area, announced just hours later it was also expanding eligibility to everyone 16 and up.

“This is terrific news for everyone in our area,” Debbie Grant, chief nursing officer and vice president with Cone Health, said in a news release. “Our goal in beating this pandemic is to achieve herd immunity.”

Alamance and Rockingham counties, where Cone also has vaccination clinics, recently expanded eligibility as well.

According to Kenya Smith, a health department spokeswoman, the decision made by Guilford County officials followed “success in community participation” and “an ongoing interest in receiving the vaccine.”

Smith said in an email the new expansion of eligibility applies to the entire county, but other organizations offering vaccinations still have flexibility in who they vaccinate for their own supply and logistical needs.

She anticipated that some of them would soon open eligibility.

COVID-19 vaccines are not yet authorized for younger teenagers and children outside of medical trials as pharmaceutical companies study the effectiveness and safety of their products in those groups.

The health department said Wednesday there was a limited number of appointments available April 1, April 5 and April 6 for anyone ages 16 and up.

Dr. Iulia Vann (copy)

Vann

 Courtesy of Guilford County

Contact Jessie Pounds at 336-373-7002 and follow @JessiePounds on Twitter.

GET YOUR SHOT

To receive a COVID-19 vaccine from the Guilford County Health Department, go to www.healthyguilford.com. The department expects to open more appointments next week.

Clinics operated by the county can be found at the following locations:

• Mount Zion Baptist Church, 1301 Alamance Church Road, Greensboro

• High Point University Community Center at Oak Hollow Mall, 921 Eastchester Drive (Suite 1230), High Point

• Greensboro Coliseum

To receive the vaccine through Cone Health, go to conehealth.com/vaccine. Don't have a computer? Call 336-890-1188 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Cone Health offers appointments at a number of places including:

• Greensboro Coliseum Special Events Center

• CityGate Dream Center, 1423 N. Church St., Burlington

• Robert C. Keys Gymnasium, 558 County Home Road, Reidsville (18 and older)

WHERE CAN YOU GO?

Here are some places offering the COVID-19 vaccine in the area:

• Triad Adult and Pediatric Medicine: https://tapmedicine.com/covid-19community-outreach/ 

• StarMed Healthcare: https://starmed.care/

• Walgreens: https://www.walgreens.com/findcare/vaccination/covid-19

• CVS: https://www.cvs.com/immunizations/covid-19-vaccine

• FEMA Mass Vaccination Site: www.gsomassvax.org 

• Cone Health: conehealth.com/vaccine

Concerned about COVID-19?

