'A long-awaited step': Guilford offering COVID-19 vaccine to those 16 and older

GREENSBORO — Anyone 16 and older can now receive the COVID-19 vaccine in Guilford County.

The Guilford County Health Department announced Wednesday plans to move forward with the expansion ahead of the state vaccine schedule. County officials have permission to do so in partnership with the state health department.

“This is a long-awaited step towards combating the virus and returning to a much healthier community,” said Dr. Iulia Vann, Guilford County’s health director.

Cone Health, another major provider of vaccines in Guilford County and the surrounding area, announced just hours later it was also expanding eligibility to everyone 16 and up.

“This is terrific news for everyone in our area,” Debbie Grant, chief nursing officer and vice president with Cone Health, said in a news release. “Our goal in beating this pandemic is to achieve herd immunity.”

Alamance and Rockingham counties, where Cone also has vaccination clinics, recently expanded eligibility as well.

According to Kenya Smith, a health department spokeswoman, the decision made by Guilford County officials followed “success in community participation” and “an ongoing interest in receiving the vaccine.”