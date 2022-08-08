A look at The 2022 John Coltrane International Jazz & Blues Festival performers

Performers for The 2022 John Coltrane International Jazz & Blues Festival will include:

Marlow Rosado

Marlow Rosado (facebook.com/marlowrosado), who is of Puerto Rican descent, works to preserve to traditional salsa. He released the album "Los Colores de la Salsa (The Colors of Salsa)" in 2021, a modern take on traditional Latin dance rhythms. Rosado's sound is described as “salsa gruesa” (heavy) which features lyrical piano solos, blaring horns and rapid-fire percussion. "Orun," an album he released the same year embraces the Afro-Cuban influences of Latin jazz.

Aymée Nuviola

Aymée Nuviola (instagram.com/aymeenuviolaofficial) is a Cuban-born singer, pianist, composer and actress, nicknamed “La Sonera del Mundo” (Sound of the World). She was born into a family of musicians and began playing piano at the age of 3. She graduated from the Manuel Samuel Conservatory in Havana and grew to become a prolific songwriter and composer. She has won American and Latin Grammy Awards.

Alex Bugnon

Alex Bugnon (alexbugnon.com) has been a force within the contemporary music scene for almost 30 years. The renowned pianist, composer and bandleader will be a part of the Masters of Smooth at the festival. Born in Caux, Switzerland. His hometown is just four miles from Montreux, the site of the world-famous jazz festival. Bugnon trained at the Paris Conservatory and Berklee School of Music in Boston. Even this far into his career, Bugnon still practices every day.