A MASTER AT WORK: The UNC School of the Arts will present the UNCSA Symphony Orchestra with Guillermo Figueroa on Saturday at 7:30 p.m., at the Stevens Center, 405 Fourth St, Winston-Salem. Guest conductor and violinist Figueroa will both play and lead the orchestra in a performance of Ernesto Cordero’s Violin Concerto, his recording of which received a Latin Grammy nomination. The program will also include Jennifer Higdon’s “Blue Cathedral” and Hector Berlioz’s masterpiece, “Symphonie Fantastique.” Tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for students.
