A month after tornado, some families remain in limbo

When the storm passed, the couple emerged to find significant damage.

“The roof above us was gone and the kitchen had a gaping hole in it,” Diane Keywan said.

At first, they didn’t know how bad things were until Sidney Phillips walked through the debris with a flashlight to check on them. He saw the hole in the home’s roof and told the couple they needed stay the night next door.

In the following days, the house was condemned. An orange sheet of paper taped to the front door marks the home as “unsafe.”

A month later, the Keywans are still waiting for approval from their insurance company to demolish the home and start rebuilding. They are living out of a condo in North Myrtle Beach and are interviewing builders for the project.

Diane Keywan said she wishes the process would move more quickly. The debris and damage that still dots Ocean Ridge Plantation is a constant reminder of the traumatic event.

“It’s unfortunate because this community is trying to move forward and heal and start again,” she said. “Looking at this is just a reminder.”