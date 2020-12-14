A 'monumental step': Greensboro council to vote on bonds for controversial parking deck

"That's a big sea change for what we see coming for the future of downtown."

The city is also building a parking deck on the southeast corner of Bellemeade Avenue and North Eugene Street to serve a new office building and hotel project that developer Roy Carroll has planned.

While the city has been working on the site, it's been mostly grading, digging and removing underground debris left from buildings long razed. The site is still a fenced-off depression of graded dirt often filled with puddles at the corner of Davie and Market streets.

"You throw a pandemic into the mix and the original plans for the hotel and event center become harder to get financing for," Cockburn said.

City Council will vote on a resolution at its regular meeting Tuesday to get formal approval of the bond debt from the N.C. Local Government Commission.

If Dillon Development Partners does not move forward, the agreement would have to go back to council to give its approval to changes, Cockburn said.

About a year ago the city said it was close to working out the final details of the project. It had expected construction to begin in 2019 and be finished this year.