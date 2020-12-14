A 'monumental step': Greensboro council to vote on bonds for controversial parking deck

GREENSBORO — Officials feel so good about downtown's prospects that they are recommending the City Council approve up to $37 million to build what has been a controversial project — a parking deck at South Davie Street and February One Place.
The 720-space structure has been in the works for three years as developers have made plans to build a Westin hotel that would sit atop the southern end of the deck.
Critics have questioned the need for the deck and its cost.
And while Dillon Development Partners of Maryland hasn't announced its final plans for the site, the city's director of transportation said Monday the public-private project will most likely move forward.
"We are certain that the development will proceed," said Hanna Cockburn, adding that the Dillon group is completing their private financing.
Greg Dillon, the company's president, could not be reached for comment Monday.
"We feel more confident that the things that needed to line up are lining up," Cockburn said.
On its website, Westin Hotels and Resorts says it is planning a 180-room hotel scheduled to open in 2022.
Asking council to approve the bond debt "is a pretty monumental step," Cockburn said. "These last couple of years we’ve committed to build two parking decks for the first time in three decades.
"That's a big sea change for what we see coming for the future of downtown."
The city is also building a parking deck on the southeast corner of Bellemeade Avenue and North Eugene Street to serve a new office building and hotel project that developer Roy Carroll has planned.
While the city has been working on the site, it's been mostly grading, digging and removing underground debris left from buildings long razed. The site is still a fenced-off depression of graded dirt often filled with puddles at the corner of Davie and Market streets.
"You throw a pandemic into the mix and the original plans for the hotel and event center become harder to get financing for," Cockburn said.
City Council will vote on a resolution at its regular meeting Tuesday to get formal approval of the bond debt from the N.C. Local Government Commission.
If Dillon Development Partners does not move forward, the agreement would have to go back to council to give its approval to changes, Cockburn said.
About a year ago the city said it was close to working out the final details of the project. It had expected construction to begin in 2019 and be finished this year.
Things hit a snag when Cone Denim Entertainment Center, a downtown nightclub, disputed a strip of land between its Elm Street building and the site of the parking deck.
In 2018, the city settled by paying the nightclub’s owners $735,000.
Staff Writer Dawn Kane contributed to this report.
