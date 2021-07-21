'A new phase': Cooper moves to end North Carolina's mask mandate

The North Carolina Association of Educators, the state's largest lobbying group representing teachers, called the governor's decision to eliminate the statewide mask mandate “very poorly timed."

COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations have been on the rise in North Carolina amid the spread of the more lethal delta variant. In the last two weeks, cases have more than tripled and hospitalizations have gone up over 69%.

Making matters worse is that fewer and fewer North Carolinians are getting a COVID-19 vaccine. Cohen said 94% of new cases and hospitalizations in the state were among unvaccinated individuals. Just 24% of kids between the ages of 12 and 17 are fully vaccinated.

Cooper's announcement follows the American Academy of Pediatrics on Monday recommending “universal masking." Students over age 2 and school staff should wear face coverings even if they’ve been vaccinated against the coronavirus as “a significant portion of the student population is not yet eligible for vaccines,” the group said in its new guidance for the upcoming school year.

Throughout Wednesday’s news conference, Cooper and Cohen found themselves trying to strike a balance between communicating the seriousness of the new delta variant and the need to implement their own masking policies.