A preview of the 2021-22 A&T men's basketball team:
Season opener
At UNCG, 7 p.m. Tuesday
Home opener
Greensboro, 6 p.m. Nov. 18
2020-21 records
7-1 in final season as MEAC member, 11-10 overall
Coach
Will Jones (second full season, 25-15 – including time as acting head coach)
Player to watch
Fifth-year player G Kameron Langley (program’s career assists leader with 757; shares career school record with 225 steals; starter in 111 of 117 games).
Newcomer to watch
Forward Justin Whatley, graduate transfer (two seasons at East Carolina, two seasons at North Carolina Central).
What they’re saying
“My biggest thing is making this program a winning program. Our goal is to continue to make this program a winning program. A&T is a winning program.” – Jones.
Notable
• Freshman forward Duncan Powell, the top-rated recruit in program history, isn’t expected to play at the beginning of the season as he completes recovery from knee surgery.