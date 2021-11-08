 Skip to main content
A preview of the 2021-22 A&T men's basketball team
A preview of the 2021-22 A&T men's basketball team

A preview of the 2021-22 A&T men's basketball team:

Season opener

At UNCG, 7 p.m. Tuesday

Home opener

Greensboro, 6 p.m. Nov. 18

2020-21 records

7-1 in final season as MEAC member, 11-10 overall

Coach

Will Jones (second full season, 25-15 – including time as acting head coach)

Player to watch

Fifth-year player G Kameron Langley (program’s career assists leader with 757; shares career school record with 225 steals; starter in 111 of 117 games).

Newcomer to watch

Forward Justin Whatley, graduate transfer (two seasons at East Carolina, two seasons at North Carolina Central).

What they’re saying

“My biggest thing is making this program a winning program. Our goal is to continue to make this program a winning program. A&T is a winning program.” – Jones.

Notable

Freshman forward Duncan Powell, the top-rated recruit in program history, isn’t expected to play at the beginning of the season as he completes recovery from knee surgery.

 The Aggies are predicted to finish third in the North Division in their first season in the Big South Conference, behind Campbell and Longwood. Radford, Hampton and High Point are also in A&T's division.

