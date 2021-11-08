 Skip to main content
A preview of the 2021-22 UNCG men's basketball team
A preview of the UNCG men's basketball team:

Season opener

A&T, 7 p.m. Tuesday

Where

Greensboro Coliseum

Tickets

$15; available through UNCGSpartans.com

2020-21 records

13-5 Southern Conference (won tournament), 21-9 overall

Coach

Mike Jones (first season; 10 seasons at Radford, 174-150).

Player to watch

Senior G Kaleb Hunter (8.7 points per game in 2020-21)

Newcomers to watch

Graduate transfer G De’Monte Buckingham (from Cal State-Bakersfield)

 Senior G Dante Treacy (from Robert Morris)

 Junior F Jalen White (from Texas A&M-Corpus Christi)

What they’re saying

“We know what that standard is to winning. There are guys that understand what it takes to do big things. We don’t need too much more stuff to motivate us. … As hard as we go at practice at each other, I can just tell it should be nothing but good things.” – senior forward Mohammed Abdulsalam.

Notable

 UNCG's 'Storm the Streets,' a mile-long march from campus to the Coliseum, will begin at 5:30 p.m. The UNCG trio 1aChord, which reached the semifinals on NBC’s 'America’s Got Talent,' will sing the national anthem before the game and perform at halftime.

 UNCG graduate Paul Chelimo, who won a bronze medal in track and field's 5,000 meters at the Tokyo Olympics, and A&T sprinter Randolph Ross, part of the United States' gold medal in the 4x400 relay along with former A&T teammate Trevor Stewart, will be honored at the game.

 UNCG is predicted to finish sixth in the 10-team standings in the regular season. Chattanooga is the league favorite, followed by Furman.

 The Spartans' second home game will be against Coppin State at 7 p.m. Nov. 15 at the Coliseum.

— BOB SUTTON

