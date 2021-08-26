'A punitive ordinance': After tense debate, Guilford officials approve mask mandate

"I really just want to talk about the things that we can do other than just wear masks," Upchurch said on the virtual Zoom board meeting. "One of the things that really surprises me that is not on this public health rule is that we're not talking about social distancing, we're not talking about capacity limits. We're not giving the public guidance on what masks we should wear."

He added, "those things are more important than wearing masks in the first place. I'm kind of confused on why those things are not included now like they were previously when we were under this process."

Dr. Iulia Vann, the county public health director, told Upchurch that masks "overall comprise one of the best public health protective strategies that we have in conjunction with vaccinations."

She added that social distancing, hand washing and other strategies do form a layered approach.

"But if we're taking one of them in particular, it has been shown overall in the body of knowledge that masks represent the higher percentage of these mitigation measures."

Democratic Commissioner Mary Beth Murphy made the most impassioned comments about the mandate.