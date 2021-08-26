'A punitive ordinance': After tense debate, Guilford officials approve mask mandate

GREENSBORO — County officials voted Thursday to impose an indoor mask mandate on all Guilford County residents, effective immediately, with fines for businesses that violate the rule ranging from $300 to $1,500 for multiple violations.
The Guilford County Board of Commissioners — acting in its dual role as the Guilford County Board of Health — voted 6-3 in favor of the mandate, which was drafted in response to an alarming rise in COVID-19 cases driven by the delta variant.
The board's two Republicans and a Democrat, James Upchurch, voted against the measure.
Republican Justin Conrad said, "I still think this is a punitive ordinance, a little heavier-handed than I would appreciate, but I understand we all have our opinions and I think I can count."
Conrad, nevertheless, implored residents to get vaccinated, especially since the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine has been approved by the FDA. But he said he has heard from voters who are confused about why they are being asked to wear masks when they've already been vaccinated. And he remains concerned that a mask mandate will be a "disincentive" for people who haven't been vaccinated.
Upchurch, who routinely votes with the Democratic majority, said he is concerned that the health rule doesn't take a comprehensive, layered approach that includes social distancing and capacity limits for indoor spaces.
"I really just want to talk about the things that we can do other than just wear masks," Upchurch said on the virtual Zoom board meeting. "One of the things that really surprises me that is not on this public health rule is that we're not talking about social distancing, we're not talking about capacity limits. We're not giving the public guidance on what masks we should wear."
He added, "those things are more important than wearing masks in the first place. I'm kind of confused on why those things are not included now like they were previously when we were under this process."
Dr. Iulia Vann, the county public health director, told Upchurch that masks "overall comprise one of the best public health protective strategies that we have in conjunction with vaccinations."
She added that social distancing, hand washing and other strategies do form a layered approach.
"But if we're taking one of them in particular, it has been shown overall in the body of knowledge that masks represent the higher percentage of these mitigation measures."
Democratic Commissioner Mary Beth Murphy made the most impassioned comments about the mandate.
Murphy, a teacher, said, "masking is a very reasonable approach that is recommended at all levels of government and by all levels of health professionals for helping us maintain our capacity for in-person learning and to keep our businesses open. That, in and of itself, is a significant, I believe, incentive for us to mask up. It requires very little effort."
"We've received a lot of emails but to suggest that they were all against this mandate would be a terrible misrepresentation of the messages I've received," she added.
She said that some administrators in schools are not enforcing the Guilford County Schools' mask mandate and it negatively affects the children who choose to wear masks to protect themselves and their families. Parents have contacted her, she said, to support a mask mandate that can be enforced.
County officials will begin enforcing the mandate by giving warnings to violators after getting complaints. Those warnings could lead to fines that multiply if violations continue.
