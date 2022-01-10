A record number of guns found in CMS schools? That was predictable, experts say.

After large declines in violent crime over the past 30 years in the United States, the numbers began trending up a couple of years ago, though property crime continues to fall.

In 2020, violent crime across the country was up 5.6 percent from 2019, according to FBI data released in September. In North Carolina that spike was even larger.

Violent crime in the state jumped 7.5 percent from 2019 to 2020, FBI data shows. Homicides were up by a startling 23 percent in North Carolina in 2020. The statewide FBI data for 2021 has not been released, but CMPD data shows that murders in Charlotte fell from 117 in 2020 to 96 in 2021.

The national increase increase in violent crime, experts say, can’t be separated from a raging pandemic that upended life for just about everyone, or from a spike in gun sales in a country already awash in firearms.

A gun industry report from early 2021 shows that gun sales in North Carolina jumped about 60% in 2020.

“The more guns on the street, the more likely a gun is going to be used in an assault and robbery. The more likely a gun will be carried to school,” said Richard Rosenfeld, a nationally recognized criminologist who teaches at the University of Missouri-St. Louis.