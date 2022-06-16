A separate peace: This Greensboro family wants permission to leave ... Greensboro

GREENSBORO — The Dooleys want a divorce — from the city.

The breakup involves the family and their seven wooded acres with a Greensboro address near Colfax.

It all started in 2018 when a developer putting together a potential site near Colfax to draw Amazon made a deal with the family to swap their property for another. The Samet Corp. realized it needed the Dooley land for the large footprint necessary to support operations for the online retail giant.

The Dooleys even moved their log cabin home, which a patriarch had built on the property years earlier, to the new plot of land.

The family thought they were still in Guilford County — bordered by Gary Wilson and Bunker Hill roads — which would entitle them to more autonomy than if they were part of the city. Just like before.

Turns out, though, the family was inside the Greensboro limits.

As a parting shot, Amazon found other land to pursue making the Dooleys’ meaningful move moot.

Now faced with city life, the Dooleys had a radical idea: Get permission to have their land detached from the city.

A deannexation.

They sought out City Councilwoman Tammi Thurm because the Dooleys western Greensboro address is in her district.

“My heart went out to them,” said Thurm, who represents District 5. “Nobody did anything wrong. Nothing nefarious. The Samets were trying to put everything together for Amazon. These people were gracious enough to give up their land for the betterment of our community.”

Thurm, who had never been involved with a deannexation case, reached out to the city manager’s office. She found out that the city wasn’t planning to extend services to the area and the Dooleys home was actually situated on a state road.

That worked in the family’s favor.

Still, it’s not every day a resident requests to leave the city.

“What I understood from the manager’s office is that it happens very, very rarely,” Thurm said. “It has to be a good reason.”

This seemed to qualify, though.

State Rep. Jon Hardister of Whitsett would agree and introduced House Bill 995 to allow the breakup.

Only the state has the power to deannex. In this case, Greensboro isn’t fighting the separation.

Legislators in the House gave their approval on Thursday.

Interestingly enough, it wasn’t the only deannexation request before lawmakers, who were considering cases ranging from Surf City to Jacksonville to North Wilkesboro. Each one with a different story.

If the Greensboro deannexation passes the Senate, the deed to the property should be officially updated later this summer.

The city, however, maintains the right to collect taxes on the property up until it is officially changed.

Contact Nancy McLaughlin at 336-373-7049 and follow @nmclaughlinNR on Twitter.