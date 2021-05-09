A simple but flavorful take on sweet and sour beef

Sweet and sour beef is a popular Chinese stir-fry dish. Here's a simple version that has great flavor and can be made in minutes. The sweet and sour sauce is light so it gently coats the beef and vegetables blending the flavors together, but not masking the taste of each ingredient.

The secret to wok cooking is to achieve a crunchy texture while making sure the food is cooked through. Make sure your wok or skillet is very hot before adding the ingredients. The oil should be smoking. Then add the first ingredient and let sit, without tossing for at least a minute. Repeat this process when adding the main ingredients. This allows the pan to regain its heat after adding the cold food.